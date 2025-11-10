Nilkamal Limited Opens Special Window for Share Transfer Requests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nilkamal Limited ( (IN:NILKAMAL) ) has shared an announcement.

Nilkamal Limited announced the opening of a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for shares held in physical form. This move, communicated through newspaper advertisements, aims to facilitate shareholders in updating their shareholding records, aligning with regulatory requirements and enhancing operational transparency.

More about Nilkamal Limited

Nilkamal Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on material handling solutions, furniture, and home products. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and serves a diverse market with its range of products.

Average Trading Volume: 668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 22.7B INR

