NIKKE Reports Increased Profits Despite Sales Dip

NIKKE, known as THE JAPAN WOOL TEXTILE CO., LTD., reported a slight dip in net sales by 1.7% but saw an increase in profits across the board for the six months ending May 31, 2024, with profit attributable to owners of the parent jumping 10.9%. Their consolidated financial position also strengthened, with total assets and net assets both showing an uptick. Despite a decrease in net sales forecast for the full year, the company’s projected operating and ordinary profit and net income per share show marginal improvements.

