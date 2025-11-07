NIIT Learning Systems Schedules Investor Meeting at G-200 Summit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd ( (IN:NIITMTS) ) just unveiled an update.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd has announced that its representatives will be meeting with investors at the Anand Rathi Annual Flagship Conference, G-200-Summit, in Mumbai on November 13, 2025. This meeting is part of their ongoing investor relations efforts, and no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed during the event.

More about NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd operates in the education and training industry, focusing on providing learning solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in delivering training programs and educational services, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 6,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 43.99B INR

