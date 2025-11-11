Nihon Dempa Kogyo Revises Financial Forecast Upward Amid Strong Market Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6779) ) has provided an update.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, driven by increased demand for optical transceivers in AI data centers and a favorable exchange rate. The company expects higher operating income and net income than initially projected, reflecting strong market performance and strategic positioning in high-demand sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6779) stock is a Buy with a Yen1288.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6779 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, specializing in the production of crystal devices. These components are crucial for various applications, including AI data centers and the defense sector, indicating a focus on high-margin and technologically advanced markets.

Average Trading Volume: 206,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen23.71B

