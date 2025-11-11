Nidec Sets Date for Financial Results Amid Ongoing Investigations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Nidec ( (JP:6594) ).

Nidec Corporation has announced the determination of the disclosure date for its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, set for November 14, 2025. The company is currently undergoing investigations regarding suspected inappropriate accounting practices, and it has committed to making necessary amendments to its financial statements if any material misstatements are found.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6594) stock is a Hold with a Yen2246.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nidec stock, see the JP:6594 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nidec

Nidec Corporation operates in the electric motor industry, providing a wide range of motors and related products. The company focuses on innovation and technological advancements to maintain its competitive edge in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 15,544,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen2388.1B

For detailed information about 6594 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue