NickelSearch Upholds Corporate Governance Standards

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Limited has announced the completion of their corporate governance statement for the 2023-2024 financial year, which is now accessible on their website. The company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations, as detailed in their statement, ensuring transparency in their management and oversight practices. The document, approved by the board on September 27, 2024, is a testament to NickelSearch’s commitment to strong corporate governance.

