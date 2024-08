NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the placement of 15 million unquoted options exercisable at $0.03, expiring on June 30, 2027, with a proposed issue date set for October 16, 2024. This issuance aims to generate funds for the entity, which is registered under the ACN 110599650 and trades on the ASX under the code NIS.

For further insights into AU:NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.