NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Limited has announced a new securities issue set to take place, with options expiring on June 30, 2027, priced at $0.03, and ordinary fully paid shares. A total of up to 71,180,816 options and 142,361,632 shares are proposed to be issued, with important dates spanning from September 5, 2024, for the ex-date to October 1, 2024, for the issue date.

