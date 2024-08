NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Limited has announced a new securities issue involving 15,829,526 options expiring in June 2027 at $0.03 and 88,419,220 ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for October 16, 2024. This significant financial move aims to raise capital and potentially expand the company’s market presence.

