Nickel 28 Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amid Market Changes

Nickel 28 Capital Corp ( (TSE:NKL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. reported strong operational results for Q3 2025 from its Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation, with significant increases in nickel and cobalt production compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in nickel prices, the company benefited from higher cobalt prices and strong sales, reducing inventory and capitalizing on favorable market conditions. The announcement of Indonesia’s restrictions on new nickel processing licenses could impact future market supply, potentially benefiting Nickel 28’s market position.

TSE:NKL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NKL is a Neutral.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp’s financial challenges, characterized by zero revenue and persistent losses, weigh heavily on its stock score. Technical analysis provides a more favorable outlook, with upward price momentum. Valuation remains a concern with negative earnings. Recent corporate events such as production resumption and leadership changes reflect operational improvements but don’t significantly alter financial performance.

More about Nickel 28 Capital Corp

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer with an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation in Papua New Guinea. The company provides shareholders exposure to nickel and cobalt, metals essential for electric vehicle adoption.

Average Trading Volume: 36,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$64.11M

