Nichirei Corporation’s Strategic Adjustments and Profit Growth

An announcement from Nichirei Corporation ( (JP:2871) ) is now available.

Nichirei Corporation reported a flat year-on-year net sales performance in the first half, with increases in processed foods and logistics offset by structural reforms in marine, meat, and poultry. Operating profit declined due to weaker processed foods performance, but interim net profit rose by 10% from an investment security sale. For the full year, net sales remain at 700 billion yen, with operating profit revised down by 5.5 billion yen, yet a 1.2 billion yen increase is expected. Profit attributable to owners is projected to rise by 13% to a record 28 billion yen.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2871) stock is a Buy with a Yen1997.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nichirei Corporation stock, see the JP:2871 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nichirei Corporation

Nichirei Corporation operates in the food industry, focusing on processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics. The company is involved in marine, meat, and poultry products, with a market focus on delivering savory moments to consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,391,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen469B

