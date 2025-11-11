Nichirei Corporation Reports Financial Results and Strategic Changes for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nichirei Corporation ( (JP:2871) ) is now available.

Nichirei Corporation reported its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales compared to the previous year. The company has implemented a new depreciation method and revised the useful life of its assets to align with its long-term management goals, which has positively impacted its operating and ordinary profits. This strategic move is expected to enhance profitability and capital efficiency, reinforcing Nichirei’s position in the food and logistics industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2871) stock is a Buy with a Yen1997.00 price target.

More about Nichirei Corporation

Nichirei Corporation operates in the food and logistics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of food products and temperature-controlled logistics services. The company is known for its strong presence in the food business and logistics sectors, with a market focus on maintaining stable demand and efficient operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,391,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen469B



