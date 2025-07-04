Nichiha Corporation Announces Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nichiha Corporation ( (JP:7943) ) has issued an update.

Nichiha Corporation announced the acquisition of 187,300 of its own shares in June 2025, as part of a strategic move to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. This action is aligned with their First Medium-Term Management Plan, allowing the company to adapt to changing business environments and implement flexible capital policies.

More about Nichiha Corporation

Nichiha Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of building materials. The company is known for its fiber cement siding products and serves a market that demands durable and aesthetically pleasing construction materials.

Average Trading Volume: 51,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen108.9B

Find detailed analytics on 7943 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue