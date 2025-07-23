Nichiha Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nichiha Corporation ( (JP:7943) ) has provided an update.

Nichiha Corporation announced the completion of payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This move involves the disposal of 16,494 common shares at a price of 2,958 yen per share, amounting to a total of 48,789,252 yen, and is aimed at compensating eligible directors and managing officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Nichiha Corporation

Nichiha Corporation operates in the construction materials industry, specializing in the production of fiber cement siding and other building materials. The company focuses on providing innovative and sustainable solutions for residential and commercial construction projects.

Average Trading Volume: 54,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen111.7B

