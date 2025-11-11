Nichiban Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nichiban Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4218) ) has shared an update.
Nichiban Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a modest increase in net sales by 1.6% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting a challenging period. Despite these setbacks, Nichiban maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 64.1%, indicating financial stability. The company has not revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, projecting a 4.1% increase in net sales and a 16% rise in operating profit, suggesting optimism for future growth.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4218) stock is a Buy with a Yen2191.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nichiban Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4218 Stock Forecast page.
More about Nichiban Co., Ltd.
Nichiban Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the manufacturing sector. The company is known for its production of adhesive products, serving various market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 19,658
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen39.93B
