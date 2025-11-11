Nichias Reports Decline in First Half Financial Performance for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nichias ( (JP:5393) ) has shared an update.

Nichias Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with net sales and profits showing a decrease compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a strong equity ratio and plans to continue dividend payments, indicating a stable financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5393) stock is a Hold with a Yen5951.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nichias stock, see the JP:5393 Stock Forecast page.

Nichias Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the manufacturing industry. It is known for producing a range of products and services, although specific details about its market focus or primary products are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 148,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen388B

