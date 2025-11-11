NICHIAS Corporation Announces Treasury Stock Purchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nichias ( (JP:5393) ).

NICHIAS Corporation has announced its decision to purchase up to 1,400,000 of its own shares, representing 2.19% of the total shares issued, as part of a strategy to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves a maximum expenditure of 5 billion yen and will be conducted through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with plans to cancel the acquired shares to optimize capital structure.

More about Nichias

NICHIAS Corporation operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production of insulation materials, gaskets, and sealing products. The company primarily serves markets requiring advanced thermal management and sealing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 148,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen388B

