NEXUS AG Reports No Share Buybacks in Recent Period

An announcement from NEXUS AG ( (DE:NXU) ) is now available.

NEXUS AG announced that during the period from July 7 to July 11, 2025, no shares were repurchased as part of its share buy-back program, which began on July 24, 2023. The total volume of shares bought back under this program amounts to 63,432 shares. The repurchase transactions are conducted through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a commissioned credit institution.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:NXU) stock is a Hold with a EUR70.00 price target.

More about NEXUS AG

YTD Price Performance: 2.64%

Average Trading Volume: 826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.22B



