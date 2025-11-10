NEXUS AG Reports No Share Buy-Back Activity in Early November

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
NEXUS AG ( (DE:NXU) ) has shared an announcement.
NEXUS AG, a company involved in a share buy-back program, announced that no shares were repurchased between November 3 and November 7, 2025, as part of their 2023 buy-back initiative. The total volume of shares repurchased under this program amounts to 63,432, with transactions conducted via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra platform, managed by a commissioned credit institution.
The most recent analyst rating on (DE:NXU) stock is a Hold with a EUR77.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NEXUS AG stock, see the DE:NXU Stock Forecast page.
More about NEXUS AG
YTD Price Performance: 3.22%
Average Trading Volume: 732
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: €1.23B
For detailed information about NXU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.