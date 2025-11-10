NEXUS AG Reports No Share Buy-Back Activity in Early November

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NEXUS AG ( (DE:NXU) ) has shared an announcement.

NEXUS AG, a company involved in a share buy-back program, announced that no shares were repurchased between November 3 and November 7, 2025, as part of their 2023 buy-back initiative. The total volume of shares repurchased under this program amounts to 63,432, with transactions conducted via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra platform, managed by a commissioned credit institution.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:NXU) stock is a Hold with a EUR77.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NEXUS AG stock, see the DE:NXU Stock Forecast page.

More about NEXUS AG

YTD Price Performance: 3.22%

Average Trading Volume: 732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.23B

For detailed information about NXU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue