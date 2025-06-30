NextTrip Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NextTrip ( (NTRP) ) has provided an update.

FSA Travel, LLC has released its unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, and 2024. The report shows a decrease in revenues from $65,762 in 2024 to $43,683 in 2025, alongside a reduction in operating expenses from $157,447 to $100,291 over the same period. The company experienced a net loss of $59,464 in 2025 compared to $94,609 in 2024, indicating a reduction in losses. The updated financial information is intended to supplement previous statements and provide stakeholders with a clearer view of the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (NTRP) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NextTrip stock, see the NTRP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NTRP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NTRP is a Neutral.

NextTrip’s overall stock score is primarily affected by its challenging financial performance, with unprofitable operations and declining revenues being major concerns. While technical analysis and valuation indicators are weak, recent corporate events suggest potential for future improvement, but significant risks remain.

More about NextTrip

Average Trading Volume: 132,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $27.26M

