NextPlat Granted Nasdaq Extension to Regain Compliance

On October 29, 2025, NextPlat Corp announced that it received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq to meet the minimum bid price requirement for its common stock, which had fallen below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days. The extension allows NextPlat until April 27, 2026, to regain compliance by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days. This extension does not immediately affect the listing of NextPlat’s stock on Nasdaq, and the company is exploring options, including a reverse stock split, to address the deficiency. Failure to meet the requirement could result in delisting, though NextPlat remains committed to compliance and is closely monitoring its share price.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company that provides healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide. The company focuses on assisting businesses in optimizing their e-commerce presence and revenue through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. NextPlat operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services globally, as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Average Trading Volume: 192,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $21.86M

