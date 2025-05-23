NextNRG Amends Note with Alcourt LLC for Shares

Confident Investing Starts Here:

On May 19 and 20, 2025, NextNRG, Inc. entered into promissory notes with its CEO, Michael D. Farkas, totaling $420,000 to support its working capital needs. Each note carries a 12% interest rate and matures by May 2026 or upon a $4 million capital raise. Additionally, on May 21, 2025, NextNRG amended a previous note with Alcourt LLC, extending its maturity to May 31, 2025, in exchange for 26,000 shares and a $150,000 fee, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers to manage its obligations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NXXT is a Neutral.

NextNRG’s overall stock score reflects a mix of high financial risk and moderate technical strength, tempered by promising corporate developments. The financial difficulties weigh heavily on the score, but positive corporate events and stable technical indicators provide some balance.

Average Trading Volume: 55,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $389.9M

