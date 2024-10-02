Nexteq PLC Enhances Treasury With Shares Buyback

Quixant (GB:NXQ) has released an update.

Nexteq PLC has recently bolstered its treasury by purchasing 106,000 ordinary shares at 93.00 pence each, with its total issued share capital now at 66,539,060 Ordinary Shares. This move leaves the company with 63,423,488 total voting rights, a figure that shareholders are advised to use as a reference for any required notifications of interest changes under the FCA’s rules.

