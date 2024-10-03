Nexteq PLC Adjusts Share Capital and Voting Rights

Quixant (GB:NXQ) has released an update.

Nexteq PLC has announced the purchase of 112,000 of its own ordinary shares at 90 pence each, which will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 63,311,488. This transaction affects the total issued share capital, now standing at 66,539,060 ordinary shares, with shareholders advised to use the new voting rights figure for notifications under the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:NXQ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.