Nextech3D.ai’s ARway Corp. Launches Hybrid Navigation Solution

An announcement from NexTech AR Solutions ( (TSE:NTAR) ) is now available.

Nextech3D.ai’s spatial computing spin-out, ARway Corp., has launched an industry-first hybrid navigation feature called Interactive Map Navigation. This new solution integrates traditional 2D map navigation with augmented reality (AR) guidance, providing seamless, scalable wayfinding across web, mobile, and kiosk platforms. ARway’s Interactive Maps address a growing demand for intuitive digital wayfinding in venues such as airports, shopping centers, and large-scale events, offering a single SDK that supports both map-based and AR navigation. The launch is expected to create significant revenue opportunities by enabling new sponsorships, premium map placements, and visitor analytics, thereby enhancing the company’s industry positioning and providing a flexible, monetizable solution for stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NTAR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily hindered by significant financial challenges, which are partially mitigated by positive corporate events and moderate technical momentum. The lack of earnings call insights and poor valuation metrics further affect the score.

More about NexTech AR Solutions

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in the production of photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company utilizes proprietary AI to scale the production of 3D assets for major retailers such as Amazon and digital e-commerce platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

Average Trading Volume: 379,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$12M

