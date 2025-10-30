Nextech3D.ai Reports Robust Q2 Growth and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NexTech AR Solutions ( (TSE:NTAR) ) has issued an announcement.

Nextech3D.ai has reported a strong 20% sequential revenue growth for Q2 2026, with gross margins expanding to 88%. The company has significantly reduced its operating and net losses, reflecting its strategic shift from a concluded Amazon 3D modeling contract to a focus on its high-margin AI and event-technology ecosystem. The acquisition of Eventdex has bolstered its growth, allowing Nextech3D.ai to serve over 550 customers and enhancing its product offerings. This strategic transition is expected to drive sustainable growth and profitability, marking a new phase in the company’s development.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NTAR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NexTech AR Solutions stock, see the TSE:NTAR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NTAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NTAR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance, which raises concerns about its sustainability. Despite positive technical indicators suggesting potential short-term gains, the negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score.

More about NexTech AR Solutions

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. It operates through its flagship platforms, Map D and Eventdex, providing services such as interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and blockchain ticketing, powering thousands of events annually.

Average Trading Volume: 565,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$37.82M

