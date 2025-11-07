Nextech3D.AI Halts Toggle3D.ai Sale Amid Strategic Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NexTech AR Solutions ( (TSE:NTAR) ) just unveiled an update.

Nextech3D.AI announced the termination of its planned sale of an 80% equity interest in its subsidiary, Toggle3D.ai, to TQG Technologies due to an inability to finalize the transaction structure within the required timelines. Toggle3D.ai, which remains a pre-revenue entity, has been placed on care and maintenance as it continues to seek strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, while Nextech3D.AI focuses on preserving cash resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NTAR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.25 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NTAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NTAR is a Neutral.

NexTech AR Solutions’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, persistent losses, and negative equity. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, although there may be potential for a short-term rebound. Valuation metrics are also unfavorable, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

More about NexTech AR Solutions

Nextech3D.AI operates in the technology industry, focusing on augmented reality and 3D solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to various market needs, including its spin-out subsidiary, Toggle3D.ai, which is involved in 3D technology development.

Average Trading Volume: 506,577

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$33.5M

