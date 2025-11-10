Nextech3D.ai CEO Increases Stake with Significant Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NexTech AR Solutions ( (TSE:NTAR) ) has provided an update.

Nextech3D.ai announced that its CEO, Evan Gappelberg, has acquired 550,000 shares of the company through open market purchases, reflecting his confidence in the company’s growth prospects. This acquisition increases his total holdings to 29,000,776 shares, indicating a strong belief in the company’s future potential and signaling positive sentiment to stakeholders about the company’s strategic direction and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NTAR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NexTech AR Solutions stock, see the TSE:NTAR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NTAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NTAR is a Neutral.

NexTech AR Solutions’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, persistent losses, and negative equity. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, although there may be potential for a short-term rebound. Valuation metrics are also unfavorable, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:NTAR stock, click here.

More about NexTech AR Solutions

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that specializes in developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. The company operates through its flagship platforms, Map D and Eventdex, which facilitate thousands of events annually with features such as interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

YTD Price Performance: 145.45%

Average Trading Volume: 513,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$29.18M

Learn more about NTAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue