Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone Revenue Growth with AI Matchmaking Platform

NexTech AR Solutions ( (TSE:NTAR) ) has issued an announcement.

Nextech3D.ai has reported a significant milestone in 2025 with its Eventdex AI Matchmaking platform achieving a year-to-date revenue growth of $100,000, boasting a 95% gross profit margin. The platform’s success is attributed to its ability to intelligently connect event participants using proprietary machine-learning algorithms, which has led to its rapid adoption by global enterprise and association events. This growth is expected to continue, supported by the upcoming launch of the 2026 Event Token, which will enhance engagement across the company’s ecosystem.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NTAR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NexTech AR Solutions stock, see the TSE:NTAR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NTAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NTAR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance, which raises concerns about its sustainability. Despite positive technical indicators suggesting potential short-term gains, the negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score.

More about NexTech AR Solutions

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. The company offers solutions through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms, providing interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and blockchain ticketing for thousands of events annually.

Average Trading Volume: 591,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$42.14M

