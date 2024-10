Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has actively bought back 16,455 of its own shares for cancellation as part of its share repurchase program announced earlier this year. The shares were acquired through UBS AG London Branch at prices ranging from 10,025p to 10,245p per share. Following this transaction, Next plc’s remaining share capital totals 125,429,694 shares.

