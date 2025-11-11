Next Generation Technology Group Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Next Generation Technology Group, Inc. ( (JP:319A) ) is now available.

Next Generation Technology Group, Inc. reported its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in net sales by 11.5% year-on-year, reaching ¥8,970 million. However, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by over 30% compared to the previous year. The company’s comprehensive income increased by 35.1%, and it has successfully improved its equity-to-asset ratio from 25.3% to 30.2%. The company also conducted a reverse stock split and has not announced any changes to its dividend forecast.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:319A) stock is a Buy with a Yen10953.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Next Generation Technology Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:319A Stock Forecast page.

More about Next Generation Technology Group, Inc.

Next Generation Technology Group, Inc. operates in the technology sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on developing innovative technology solutions and has expanded its operations by including four new companies in its consolidation scope.

Average Trading Volume: 133,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen80.76B

