NEXT Biometrics Expands Global Reach with New Partnership

NEXT Biometrics and Access Computech have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop a new biometric product aimed at government ID markets in Asia, South America, and Africa. The partnership anticipates generating 35-90 MNOK in annual revenues starting from 2026, with product launch and initial deliveries expected by late 2025. This strategic move is set to expand NEXT’s market presence and enhance shipment volumes globally.

