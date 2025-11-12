NEXON Co. Reports Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

NEXON Co ( (NEXOF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NEXON Co presented to its investors.

NEXON Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the gaming industry, specializing in the production, development, and distribution of PC online and mobile games, with a significant presence in markets such as Japan, South Korea, China, and North America.

The latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, reveals a decline in revenue and profits compared to the previous year, attributed mainly to decreased performance in key titles like Dungeon&Fighter Mobile and The First Descendant, despite some growth in other franchises.

Key financial metrics showed a year-over-year revenue decrease of 4.1% to ¥351,503 million, with operating profit down by 7.2% to ¥116,837 million. Profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw significant declines of 21.1% and 21.0%, respectively. The company’s financial position remains strong, with total assets increasing to ¥1,300,125 million and equity attributable to owners of the parent at ¥1,052,570 million.

Looking forward, NEXON anticipates revenue growth in the fourth quarter, driven by new game launches and continued expansion of existing franchises. The company expects consolidated revenue for the full year to be in the range of ¥467,303 to ¥480,839 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase. Despite the challenges, NEXON remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives and market expansion efforts.

Overall, NEXON’s management is focused on leveraging its IP Growth Initiative to drive future growth, with a keen eye on market trends and consumer preferences, aiming to enhance its global footprint and adapt to the evolving gaming landscape.

