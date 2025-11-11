NEXON Co., Ltd. Announces Share Buyback Program to Enhance Capital Efficiency

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NEXON Co ( (JP:3659) ) has issued an announcement.

NEXON Co., Ltd. has announced a share buyback program approved by its Board of Directors, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and implement a flexible capital management policy. The program involves acquiring up to 10 million ordinary shares, representing 1.3% of the total shares outstanding, with a maximum acquisition cost of JPY 25 billion, to be executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from November 12, 2025, to January 26, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3659) stock is a Buy with a Yen3734.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NEXON Co stock, see the JP:3659 Stock Forecast page.

More about NEXON Co

NEXON Co., Ltd. operates in the gaming industry, focusing on developing and publishing online games. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of live game services, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,640,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2619.4B

