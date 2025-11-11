NEXON Co., Ltd. Announces Mixed Financial Outlook for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NEXON Co ( (JP:3659) ) has shared an announcement.

NEXON Co., Ltd. announced its full-year consolidated and standalone financial outlook for 2025, indicating a mixed financial performance. While the company expects a slight increase in revenue and operating profit, it anticipates a decrease in profit before tax and profit attributable to owners due to expected foreign exchange losses. For standalone results, a decline in revenue is expected due to the termination of a service, but ordinary and net income are projected to rise significantly, driven by dividends from subsidiaries.

More about NEXON Co

NEXON Co., Ltd. operates in the gaming industry, primarily focusing on developing and publishing online games. The company is known for its multiplayer online games and has a significant presence in the global gaming market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,640,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2619.4B

