NEXON Co. Announces Financial Results and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NEXON Co ( (JP:3659) ) has shared an update.

NEXON Co. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease, the company revised its dividend forecast for FY 2025, indicating an increase in year-end dividends, which may positively impact investor sentiment.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3659) stock is a Buy with a Yen3734.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NEXON Co stock, see the JP:3659 Stock Forecast page.

More about NEXON Co

NEXON Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the development and operation of online games. The company focuses on providing engaging gaming experiences and has a significant presence in the digital entertainment industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,640,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2619.4B

See more data about 3659 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue