NEXON Co. Announces Financial Results and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
NEXON Co ( (JP:3659) ) has shared an update.
NEXON Co. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease, the company revised its dividend forecast for FY 2025, indicating an increase in year-end dividends, which may positively impact investor sentiment.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3659) stock is a Buy with a Yen3734.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NEXON Co stock, see the JP:3659 Stock Forecast page.
More about NEXON Co
NEXON Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the development and operation of online games. The company focuses on providing engaging gaming experiences and has a significant presence in the digital entertainment industry.
Average Trading Volume: 1,640,386
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen2619.4B
See more data about 3659 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.