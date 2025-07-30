NEXION Group Ltd Reports Strategic Realignment and Operational Success in Q4 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nexion Group Ltd. ( (AU:NNG) ).

NEXION Group Ltd has reported a transformative quarter marked by strategic realignment and operational success. The company has strengthened its financial position by divesting a 2MW data centre in Perth and reactivating its subsidiary, Fuse Forward, to focus on AI-enabled business intelligence systems for heavy industries. The networks business continues to perform robustly, securing new contracts and expanding its customer base, particularly in Western Australia’s mining sector. The decision to discontinue a previously announced transaction allows NEXION to focus on high-growth opportunities, enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of network and infrastructure management services.

NEXION Group Ltd is a leading technology provider specializing in hybrid-cloud and AI-driven solutions. The company operates two core businesses: Networks, which offers secure, high-performance connectivity, managed network services, and cybersecurity solutions; and Business Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence (BI/AI) through its subsidiary Fuse Forward, providing advanced software for industrial asset management.

