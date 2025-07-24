NexGen Energy Acquires Full Ownership of Key Uranium Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NexGen Energy ( (TSE:NXE) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, NexGen Energy announced the acquisition of Rio Tinto’s 10% production carried interest over 39 mineral claims in the Southwest Athabasca Basin, including the Patterson Corridor East discovery. This acquisition consolidates NexGen’s ownership of its entire portfolio, aligning with its strategic goal of becoming a leading uranium producer. The move comes as the uranium market faces a structural deficit, with increasing demand driven by global tech companies’ investments in nuclear-powered data centers. This transaction strengthens NexGen’s position as a significant supplier of uranium, enhancing its long-term strategic objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NXE) stock is a Buy with a C$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NexGen Energy stock, see the TSE:NXE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NXE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NXE is a Neutral.

NexGen Energy’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, with zero revenue and consistent losses. The technical analysis shows some positive momentum, although caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The valuation is constrained by a negative P/E ratio, reflecting the company’s current unprofitability. Recent corporate events provide positive long-term prospects, but are already considered in the earnings call.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:NXE stock, click here.

More about NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The company’s flagship Rook I Project is being developed into the largest low-cost uranium mine globally, with a strong emphasis on environmental and social governance standards. NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Australian Securities Exchange, providing access to global investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,703,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.5B

For an in-depth examination of NXE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue