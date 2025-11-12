NEXGEL, Inc. Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Nexgel, Inc. ( (NXGL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nexgel, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NEXGEL, Inc., based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, is a prominent provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter products, specializing in ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for both healthcare and consumer applications. The company has been a leader in developing electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial report, NEXGEL, Inc. announced a slight decrease in net revenue, totaling $2.93 million compared to $2.94 million in the same quarter of 2024. Despite the minor revenue dip, the company saw an improvement in gross profit, which rose to $1.24 million from $1.16 million in the previous year, reflecting a higher gross profit margin of 42.4%.

Key financial metrics revealed that NEXGEL’s net loss attributable to stockholders was $0.65 million, a slight improvement from the $0.69 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The company’s EBITDA was reported at a loss of $0.55 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA remained steady at a loss of $0.35 million, indicating a consistent performance in contract manufacturing and consumer branded products.

NEXGEL’s strategic focus on expanding its contract manufacturing segment, bolstered by strong partnerships and new global customers, continues to demonstrate the market’s confidence in its advanced hydrogel technology. The company is also gaining traction with its consumer brands through new product launches in the beauty and skincare sectors.

Looking ahead, NEXGEL is committed to building on its current momentum, aiming for sustainable growth and broader market reach for its innovative products across both contract manufacturing and consumer brand businesses.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue