Nexa Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results with $100 Million Net Income

Nexa Resources S.A. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $100 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $186 million. The company’s performance was bolstered by higher mining output and favorable metal prices, reflecting its operational reliability and disciplined capital allocation. Operational highlights include record zinc production at Aripuanã and advancements in key projects, positioning Nexa for long-term growth. The company remains resilient amid global volatility, supported by a competitive asset base and a strategic focus on sustainability, as evidenced by its commitment to renewable energy and decarbonization efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (NEXA) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NEXA is a Neutral.

Nexa Resources SA’s overall stock score reflects financial challenges, with declining revenues and high leverage being significant concerns. Positive technical indicators and sequential growth in earnings provide some optimism, but operational challenges and negative valuation metrics warrant caution.

Nexa Resources S.A. is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily focusing on zinc production. The company is recognized for its low-carbon zinc production and operates one of the world’s largest zinc smelters, powered entirely by renewable hydroelectric energy. Nexa is committed to sustainability and aims to decarbonize its value chain while enhancing operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 56,547

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $737.7M

