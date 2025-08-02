Nexa Resources Reports Solid Q2 2025 Results

Nexa Resources ( (NEXA) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nexa Resources presented to its investors.

Nexa Resources S.A., a prominent player in the mining and smelting industry, has reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showcasing a solid performance despite challenging market conditions. The company, known for its operations in zinc, lead, and silver mining, has demonstrated resilience and strategic progress in its latest earnings report.

In the second quarter of 2025, Nexa Resources achieved a net income of $13 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $161 million. The company highlighted a recovery in its mining operations after weather-related disruptions earlier in the year. Additionally, Nexa has made significant strides in its Cerro Pasco integration project and maintained steady progress in its Aripuanã operations. Despite fluctuations in zinc and lead prices, stronger silver and copper prices contributed to sequential EBITDA and cash flow growth.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include net revenues of $708 million, a 13% increase from the previous quarter, driven by higher smelting sales volume and increased by-products contribution. However, net revenues saw a 4% decline year-over-year due to lower LME prices for zinc, copper, and lead. The company’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $37 million, with a consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%. Nexa’s proactive liability management initiatives have also enhanced its financial flexibility, extending debt maturities at competitive rates.

Looking ahead, Nexa Resources remains focused on operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation to navigate global uncertainties. The company has updated its 2025 production guidance for zinc, lead, and silver, reflecting operational challenges and adjustments. With a strong commitment to sustainable value creation and a portfolio of resilient assets, Nexa is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and strategic investments.

Overall, Nexa Resources continues to demonstrate its ability to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. The company’s strategic initiatives and financial strength provide a solid foundation for future success in the mining and smelting industry.

