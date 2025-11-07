NewtekOne Extends Share Repurchase Program by One Year

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Newtek Business ( (NEWT) ) has provided an update.

On November 7, 2025, NewtekOne’s Board of Directors approved a twelve-month extension of their share repurchase program, initially approved on November 1, 2024. This program allows the company to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares of its common stock, with the timing and amount of repurchases determined by market conditions and other factors, although the company is not obligated to repurchase any shares.

The overall stock score of 58 reflects significant financial challenges, including zero revenue in 2024 and negative cash flow, despite positive debt management. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while the valuation appears attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. The earnings call provided some optimism with strong growth metrics, but concerns about non-performing loans and NSBF losses remain.

