News Corporation Updates US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

An update from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) is now available.

News Corporation, under the ASX issuer code NWS, has announced an update to its buy-back program involving its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The company plans to repurchase up to an aggregate of US$1 billion worth of these stocks, subject to market conditions and prices, but will not include ASX-listed CDIs in this program. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

YTD Price Performance: 3.56%

Average Trading Volume: 165,187

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.28B

Learn more about NWS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.