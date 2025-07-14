News Corporation Updates US$1 Billion Stock Buy-back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has shared an announcement.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of up to US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, although it will not include any ASX-listed CDIs. The buy-back is subject to market conditions and other factors, and aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and market confidence.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company that operates in various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services. The company is known for its global reach and influence in the media industry, with a focus on delivering high-quality content and services to its audience.

