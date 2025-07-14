News Corporation Updates US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ).

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, initially notified in September 2021, with a new announcement date of July 14, 2025. The company plans to repurchase up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, subject to market conditions and other factors, but will not include ASX-listed CDIs in this program. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its stock market performance and investor relations.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company that operates in various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services. The company is known for its significant presence in the media industry, providing a wide range of content and services across different platforms and markets.

