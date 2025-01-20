News Corporation Updates US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, initially notified on September 22, 2021, and previously updated on January 17, 2025. Under this program, the company plans to repurchase up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This buy-back is part of an ‘other buy-back’ strategy, which specifically excludes the repurchase of ASX-listed CDIs. This move may impact the company’s market positioning by potentially enhancing shareholder value and managing capital allocation more effectively.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, offering a range of services from news and information, book publishing, cable network programming, and digital real estate services to marketing services. The company is primarily focused on delivering content across an array of platforms, catering to a broad market that includes consumers, advertisers, and businesses.

