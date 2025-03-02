News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has shared an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of up to US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move, subject to market conditions and stock prices, aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, although it does not include the repurchase of ASX-listed CDIs.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation operates within the media and information services industry, focusing on publishing, digital real estate services, book publishing, and cable network programming. The company is known for its diversified portfolio of media assets, catering to a global audience.

YTD Price Performance: 3.56%

Average Trading Volume: 165,187

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.28B

