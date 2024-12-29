News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Buy-Back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its ongoing buy-back program, intending to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This buy-back, subject to market conditions, will not include ASX-listed CDIs and demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors will be keen to watch how this strategic move affects the company’s market performance.

