News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-back Plan

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, revealing plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move aims to leverage market conditions and stock prices to enhance shareholder value through open market transactions. The buy-back initiative underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.
