News Corporation Plans $1B Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to their share buy-back program, detailing a repurchase plan for up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, listed on Nasdaq. This buy-back excludes ASX-listed CDIs and will proceed based on market conditions and stock price among other factors. The total number of securities available for buy-back stands at 374,807,531 shares.

